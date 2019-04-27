108 Lakeshore Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool garage

Absolutely Stunning Waterfront property on Lake Lewisville. Walk to the lake from your backyard, after swimming in the saltwater lap pool and entertaining guests on the 3000 sq. ft. deck. Enjoy lake views from every room except 2 secondary bedrooms. Commercial glass windows are in the living room to see the amazing views of the lake. Upgrades galore in the home. New kitchen with gas cooktop, stainless steel cabinets, granite, stainless steel appliances, and tile backsplash. New paint, decorative fixtures, gas firepit, electric shades, and epoxy in garage. Upstairs is 2 spacious master suites with enormous walk-in closets. Walk outside to fish or jump into your boat. A must see!