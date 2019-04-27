All apartments in Shady Shores
Last updated April 27 2019 at 10:02 PM

108 Lakeshore Road

108 Lakeshore Road · No Longer Available
Location

108 Lakeshore Road, Shady Shores, TX 76208

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
Absolutely Stunning Waterfront property on Lake Lewisville. Walk to the lake from your backyard, after swimming in the saltwater lap pool and entertaining guests on the 3000 sq. ft. deck. Enjoy lake views from every room except 2 secondary bedrooms. Commercial glass windows are in the living room to see the amazing views of the lake. Upgrades galore in the home. New kitchen with gas cooktop, stainless steel cabinets, granite, stainless steel appliances, and tile backsplash. New paint, decorative fixtures, gas firepit, electric shades, and epoxy in garage. Upstairs is 2 spacious master suites with enormous walk-in closets. Walk outside to fish or jump into your boat. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Lakeshore Road have any available units?
108 Lakeshore Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shady Shores, TX.
What amenities does 108 Lakeshore Road have?
Some of 108 Lakeshore Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Lakeshore Road currently offering any rent specials?
108 Lakeshore Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Lakeshore Road pet-friendly?
No, 108 Lakeshore Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shady Shores.
Does 108 Lakeshore Road offer parking?
Yes, 108 Lakeshore Road offers parking.
Does 108 Lakeshore Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Lakeshore Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Lakeshore Road have a pool?
Yes, 108 Lakeshore Road has a pool.
Does 108 Lakeshore Road have accessible units?
No, 108 Lakeshore Road does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Lakeshore Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 Lakeshore Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Lakeshore Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 Lakeshore Road does not have units with air conditioning.

