4310 Reynosa Drive

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room on-site laundry parking pool garage

Stunning well cared for 4 bed, 3 full bath with dedicated office in high desirable Shady Hollow. This home truly has it all. Kitchen is a chef's dream. Large open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and lots and lots of cabinet space. Spacious living room with cathedral ceilings making the space feel even larger. Home has breakfast bar, a separate breakfast area and a formal dining. Master bedroom is downstairs offering a private, peaceful oasis away from the rest of the bedrooms. Master bath boasts double vanity, garden tub for soaking in and separate walk in shower. The stairs invite you to walk up to a good size game room and 3 other large bedrooms all with full walk in closets. Home is wired for surround sound, has in-ground sprinklers and no neighbor directly behind offering a much welcomed retreat for you in the mornings to watch the sun rise. You won't want to miss this one.

Tenant will be responsible for $20/mo Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program (see app. guidelines).