4310 Reynosa Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

4310 Reynosa Drive

4310 Reynosa Drive · (512) 222-9476
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4310 Reynosa Drive, Shady Hollow, TX 78739

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3269 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Stunning well cared for 4 bed, 3 full bath with dedicated office in high desirable Shady Hollow. This home truly has it all. Kitchen is a chef's dream. Large open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and lots and lots of cabinet space. Spacious living room with cathedral ceilings making the space feel even larger. Home has breakfast bar, a separate breakfast area and a formal dining. Master bedroom is downstairs offering a private, peaceful oasis away from the rest of the bedrooms. Master bath boasts double vanity, garden tub for soaking in and separate walk in shower. The stairs invite you to walk up to a good size game room and 3 other large bedrooms all with full walk in closets. Home is wired for surround sound, has in-ground sprinklers and no neighbor directly behind offering a much welcomed retreat for you in the mornings to watch the sun rise. You won't want to miss this one.
Tenant will be responsible for $20/mo Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program (see app. guidelines).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4310 Reynosa Drive have any available units?
4310 Reynosa Drive has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4310 Reynosa Drive have?
Some of 4310 Reynosa Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4310 Reynosa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4310 Reynosa Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4310 Reynosa Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4310 Reynosa Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4310 Reynosa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4310 Reynosa Drive does offer parking.
Does 4310 Reynosa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4310 Reynosa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4310 Reynosa Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4310 Reynosa Drive has a pool.
Does 4310 Reynosa Drive have accessible units?
No, 4310 Reynosa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4310 Reynosa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4310 Reynosa Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4310 Reynosa Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4310 Reynosa Drive has units with air conditioning.
