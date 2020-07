2809 Us Hwy 175 Unit: 210

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly

SUNNY TERRACE TOWN HOMES

SPACIOUS 3BR 1BA TOWN HOME

LARGE ROOMS EXCELLENT LOCATION

CERAMIC TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT HOUSE

DINING RM-KITCHEN COMBO

7 WALK-IN CLOSETS

OWN CENTRAL AC/HEATING OWN WATER HEATER

FENCED-IN BACK YARD

PARKING IN FRONT ASSIGNED FOR 2 VEHICLES PLUS GUEST PARKING

Walker Settlement Voucher Accepted

** ALL BILLS PAID BUT FOR ELECTRICITY **



located just off N Hwy 175 (past Stark Rd) in Seagoville



ALL CONVENIENCES NEARBY: Walmart, Brookshire, Home Depot, ACE, BEALs, Restaurants, Post Office, McDonalds, Taco Bell, Wendys, Dollar Stores, etc



NIGHT PARKING SECURITY

SEAGOVILLE SCHOOL BUS PICKS UP ON PROPERTY

PETS WELCOME WITH DEPOSIT



APPOINTMENTS 2 1 4* 3 4 7 * 631 0