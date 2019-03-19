203 Oakhurst Drive

Amenities

LOOK NO MORE! Move in ready home! Features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, Recently installed energy efficient HVAC system, dishwasher, and roof. All stainless steel kitchen appliances will remain (refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, and built in microwave) All information contained herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant(s) to verify all information including schools, square footage, dimensions, etc. $40 application fee per person over the age of 18. App and Criteria are Uploaded into MLS. Please send Residential Lease Application along with copies of ID’s and last 2 recent paystubs for each applicant. Self employed provide 2 year tax return and copy of most recent 3 months bank statement.