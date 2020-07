Amenities

in unit laundry parking air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautiful Single-Family Home with 3 beds, 2 baths, and approximately 1,238 square feet. Conveniently located shopping areas. The home is well equipped with all amenities necessary to make your living a pleasure. Most major appliances included (No refrigerator) *LEASE WITH OPTION TO BUY* CALL 972-584-1279 TO SCHEDULE VIEWINGS