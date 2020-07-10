2832 Sand Dune Drive Private

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Delightful 5 year old 3 bedroom Townhome -- very spacious 1,806 sqft in a gated community, stainless steel appliances and granite counter top. Bright and airy interior with high ceiling. Tons of natural light. Spacious bedroom and very large walk in closet. Beautiful backyard patio.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options



