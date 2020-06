Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool game room bbq/grill

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking pool bbq/grill garage

ELEGANT AND MOVE IN RADY FULLY FURNISHED HOME. 4 Bedr/3 Bathrooms. Pet allow. Close to La Cantera, The Rim at La Cantera, Six Flags, shops and restaurants in one of the best areas in San Antonio. Enjoy this summer at he pool of an exclusive and gated neighborhood. You have everything you may need, dishes, pots and pans, linens, towels, wine cooler. This house also have a large game room and a separate office space. Back covered patio with grill and small yard