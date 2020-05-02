All apartments in Savannah
Savannah, TX
969 Alton Drive
Last updated May 2 2020 at 9:20 AM

969 Alton Drive

969 Alton Dr · No Longer Available
Location

969 Alton Dr, Savannah, TX 76227
Savannah

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
**FOR LEASE available from 4-30-2020 with washer, dryer, and refrigerator** Prime location with Denton ISD. This less than a year old 1-story, 4-bed, 2-bath brick home awaits a new family. The home features open floor plan; kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator; dining area; living room; master suite with giant master bedroom and master closet and master bath with standing shower; non-master bedrooms with decent size closets; a separate utility room, and big backyard. $50 app fee per adult and pet-friendly landlord. A small town feel in a peaceful country setting with close proximity to shopping, dining, entertainment, Hwy 380, I-35 and Dallas North Tollway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 969 Alton Drive have any available units?
969 Alton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savannah, TX.
What amenities does 969 Alton Drive have?
Some of 969 Alton Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 969 Alton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
969 Alton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 969 Alton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 969 Alton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 969 Alton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 969 Alton Drive offers parking.
Does 969 Alton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 969 Alton Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 969 Alton Drive have a pool?
No, 969 Alton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 969 Alton Drive have accessible units?
No, 969 Alton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 969 Alton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 969 Alton Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 969 Alton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 969 Alton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

