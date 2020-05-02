969 Alton Drive

Amenities

**FOR LEASE available from 4-30-2020 with washer, dryer, and refrigerator** Prime location with Denton ISD. This less than a year old 1-story, 4-bed, 2-bath brick home awaits a new family. The home features open floor plan; kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator; dining area; living room; master suite with giant master bedroom and master closet and master bath with standing shower; non-master bedrooms with decent size closets; a separate utility room, and big backyard. $50 app fee per adult and pet-friendly landlord. A small town feel in a peaceful country setting with close proximity to shopping, dining, entertainment, Hwy 380, I-35 and Dallas North Tollway.