940 Appalachian Lane

940 Appalachian Lane · No Longer Available
Location

940 Appalachian Lane, Savannah, TX 76227
Savannah

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Immaculately maintained home in resort-living town of Savannah. Popular floor plan with split bedrooms provide a relaxing master suite complete with separate oversized walk-in shower, garden soaking tub and double-sink vanity. The kitchen features an island bar, generous granite counter space, 42-inch dark wood cabinets, and spacious breakfast room. The large living area has AquaGuard laminate flooring and is fully open to the kitchen for entertaining and family time. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. HOA fees paid by landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 940 Appalachian Lane have any available units?
940 Appalachian Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savannah, TX.
What amenities does 940 Appalachian Lane have?
Some of 940 Appalachian Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 940 Appalachian Lane currently offering any rent specials?
940 Appalachian Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 940 Appalachian Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 940 Appalachian Lane is pet friendly.
Does 940 Appalachian Lane offer parking?
Yes, 940 Appalachian Lane offers parking.
Does 940 Appalachian Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 940 Appalachian Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 940 Appalachian Lane have a pool?
No, 940 Appalachian Lane does not have a pool.
Does 940 Appalachian Lane have accessible units?
No, 940 Appalachian Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 940 Appalachian Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 940 Appalachian Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 940 Appalachian Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 940 Appalachian Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

