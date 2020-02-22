940 Appalachian Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Immaculately maintained home in resort-living town of Savannah. Popular floor plan with split bedrooms provide a relaxing master suite complete with separate oversized walk-in shower, garden soaking tub and double-sink vanity. The kitchen features an island bar, generous granite counter space, 42-inch dark wood cabinets, and spacious breakfast room. The large living area has AquaGuard laminate flooring and is fully open to the kitchen for entertaining and family time. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. HOA fees paid by landlord.