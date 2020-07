Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Freshly painted and ready for your move! Beautiful home in desired Master Planned Savannah. Open-concept floor plan. 3 bedroom 2 full baths and granite kitchen counter. Stainless steel appliances. Close distance to on-site elementary school, community pool, club house and green area. Community offers catch and release fishing, parks, water park and club house with work out area. HOA paid by landlord. (Palm tree in front of the house as in picture has been removed)