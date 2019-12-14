920 Auburn Court

Amenities

Welcome home to this magnificent beauty built by Grand Homes. With the ceiling soaring 22 ft high, it will definitely take your breath away. Love to entertain? This modern, updated kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances, remarkable, oversized granite island and counter top, and more. The master planned community includes junior olympic pool, giant tube waterslides, rock water falls, basketball pavilion, tennis courts overlooking the lake, sand volleyball court, soccer and baseball fields and private gym. It also has its own elementary school onsite. Just minutes from major highways such as 377, 380 and Dallas North Tollway. Home comes with complimentary yard maintenance.