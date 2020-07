Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage game room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful and ready to move in! 3BR and 2BA down, 1BR & 1BA up with a separate office and bonus loft, perfect for a play area or game room. Huge eat-in granite island and flows effortlessly into the dining and living area covered with hand scraped hardwood. Plenty of natural light from the large windows throughout. Lovely covered porch & patio for outdoor living!