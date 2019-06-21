821 Countryside Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Front office study, formal dining dining room and entrance into kitchen, Upgraded kitchen finishes with granite counter tops and large island SS appliances,First floor has wood flooring, Master bedroom has double vanities in, garden tub, separate shower,Elfa shelving system in walk in closet,and beautiful bow window,

Abundant windows with create natural lighting through out the home, Low E windows and radiant barrier roof decking . Rock treatment front yard flower bed. Union Park is a master planned active community This includes a resort style pool ,community center, covered pavilion , food truck park, the home will have landscaping and front maintenance provided by the HOA