Last updated June 21 2019

821 Countryside Way

821 Countryside Way · No Longer Available
Location

821 Countryside Way, Savannah, TX 76227
Savannah

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Front office study, formal dining dining room and entrance into kitchen, Upgraded kitchen finishes with granite counter tops and large island SS appliances,First floor has wood flooring, Master bedroom has double vanities in, garden tub, separate shower,Elfa shelving system in walk in closet,and beautiful bow window,
Abundant windows with create natural lighting through out the home, Low E windows and radiant barrier roof decking . Rock treatment front yard flower bed. Union Park is a master planned active community This includes a resort style pool ,community center, covered pavilion , food truck park, the home will have landscaping and front maintenance provided by the HOA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

