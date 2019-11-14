501 Big Horn Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Lovely two story home with soaring ceilings and open concept living space. You will appreciate the luxurious touches of hand scraped hardwood flooring, granite countertops in the kitchen & breakfast bar. This home comes with a refrigerator, washer & dryer, surround sound & media chairs in the game room upstairs, grill & heater on the back patio with a fenced yard. Master bedroom is on the main floor and 2 additional bedrooms and game room are upstairs. Non-refundable $50 Application Fee per Adult over 18, completed TAR TXR-2003 Application per adult, include signed Rental Criteria Info Doc provided in Supplements to apply. Pet deposit $500.00 per pet