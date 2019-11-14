All apartments in Savannah
Last updated November 14 2019 at 8:40 AM

501 Big Horn Road

501 Big Horn Rd · No Longer Available
Location

501 Big Horn Rd, Savannah, TX 76227
Savannah

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Lovely two story home with soaring ceilings and open concept living space. You will appreciate the luxurious touches of hand scraped hardwood flooring, granite countertops in the kitchen & breakfast bar. This home comes with a refrigerator, washer & dryer, surround sound & media chairs in the game room upstairs, grill & heater on the back patio with a fenced yard. Master bedroom is on the main floor and 2 additional bedrooms and game room are upstairs. Non-refundable $50 Application Fee per Adult over 18, completed TAR TXR-2003 Application per adult, include signed Rental Criteria Info Doc provided in Supplements to apply. Pet deposit $500.00 per pet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Big Horn Road have any available units?
501 Big Horn Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savannah, TX.
What amenities does 501 Big Horn Road have?
Some of 501 Big Horn Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Big Horn Road currently offering any rent specials?
501 Big Horn Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Big Horn Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 Big Horn Road is pet friendly.
Does 501 Big Horn Road offer parking?
Yes, 501 Big Horn Road offers parking.
Does 501 Big Horn Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 501 Big Horn Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Big Horn Road have a pool?
No, 501 Big Horn Road does not have a pool.
Does 501 Big Horn Road have accessible units?
No, 501 Big Horn Road does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Big Horn Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 Big Horn Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 501 Big Horn Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 Big Horn Road does not have units with air conditioning.

