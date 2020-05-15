27040 East US 380

Amenities

Hello my wonderful apartment seeking internet friend! I'm Sagai Tystad. I'm a world traveling, funky food eating Dallas girl who specializes in helping people find apartments. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of finding apartments. Plus, I'm totally free to work with. I would love to help you fall in love with Dallas as much as I have.



Do you ever remember about dreaming about the day you can finally live in that absurdly nice Frisco apartment complex since your childhood? No? Well for this case, you did. And guess what, you can now live your life-long dream of getting those tall expansive windows, the luxurious granite countertops, and other fancy things. I know, hold your excitement. Ready to come check out your amazing dream apartment? Hit me up!



Apartment Amenities



Beautiful Luxury Wood Flooring



Designer Kitchen Cabinets with Modern Stainless Steel Whirlpool® Appliances



Elegant Granite Kitchen & Bath Countertops



Contemporary Track Lighting & Designer Pendants



Under-Cabinet Lighting



Extensive Crown Molding in Living Dining Room & Bedrooms



Expansive Living & Dining Spaces



Spacious Outdoor Living Spaces



Rainwater Showerheads & Modern Chrome Plumbing Fixtures



Oversized Garden Tubs



Custom Color Scheme with Optional Accent Walls



Tall, Expansive Windows



2-Inch Custom Blinds



9- to 10-Foot Ceilings



Full-Size Washer/Dryer Connections



AT&T U-Verse High-Speed Internet



Environmentally Friendly, Programmable Thermostats



Energy-Efficient Reflective Radiant Barrier Roofing & Extensive Extra Insulation & Double-Pane Windows



Community Amenities



One- to Four-Bedroom Elevator Access Apartments



On-Site Central Park with Jogging Trail



Luxe, Resort-Style Swimming Pool with Tanning Deck



Trellis-Covered Outdoor Kitchen



Pet-Friendly Community with Private Off-Leash Dog Park & Convenient Waste Stations



24/7 Fully-Equipped, High-Tech Fitness Center with Cardio, Free Weights & Training Stations



Expert Personal Trainer



Reserved Covered Parking



Well-Appointed Business Center with 21.5 iMac Computer & 24" PCs



Community Events Including Catered Brunches & Community Socials



On-Demand Concierge Services



Playground & Activity Area



