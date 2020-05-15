27040 East US 380

Amenities
About me!
Hello my wonderful apartment seeking internet friend! I'm Sagai Tystad. I'm a world traveling, funky food eating Dallas girl who specializes in helping people find apartments. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of finding apartments. Plus, I'm totally free to work with. I would love to help you fall in love with Dallas as much as I have.
Do you ever remember about dreaming about the day you can finally live in that absurdly nice Frisco apartment complex since your childhood? No? Well for this case, you did. And guess what, you can now live your life-long dream of getting those tall expansive windows, the luxurious granite countertops, and other fancy things. I know, hold your excitement. Ready to come check out your amazing dream apartment? Hit me up!
Apartment Amenities
Beautiful Luxury Wood Flooring
Designer Kitchen Cabinets with Modern Stainless Steel Whirlpool® Appliances
Elegant Granite Kitchen & Bath Countertops
Contemporary Track Lighting & Designer Pendants
Under-Cabinet Lighting
Extensive Crown Molding in Living Dining Room & Bedrooms
Expansive Living & Dining Spaces
Spacious Outdoor Living Spaces
Rainwater Showerheads & Modern Chrome Plumbing Fixtures
Oversized Garden Tubs
Custom Color Scheme with Optional Accent Walls
Tall, Expansive Windows
2-Inch Custom Blinds
9- to 10-Foot Ceilings
Full-Size Washer/Dryer Connections
AT&T U-Verse High-Speed Internet
Environmentally Friendly, Programmable Thermostats
Energy-Efficient Reflective Radiant Barrier Roofing & Extensive Extra Insulation & Double-Pane Windows
Community Amenities
One- to Four-Bedroom Elevator Access Apartments
On-Site Central Park with Jogging Trail
Luxe, Resort-Style Swimming Pool with Tanning Deck
Trellis-Covered Outdoor Kitchen
Pet-Friendly Community with Private Off-Leash Dog Park & Convenient Waste Stations
24/7 Fully-Equipped, High-Tech Fitness Center with Cardio, Free Weights & Training Stations
Expert Personal Trainer
Reserved Covered Parking
Well-Appointed Business Center with 21.5 iMac Computer & 24" PCs
Community Events Including Catered Brunches & Community Socials
On-Demand Concierge Services
Playground & Activity Area