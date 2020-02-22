All apartments in Savannah
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

1832 Forsythe Drive

1832 Forsythe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1832 Forsythe Drive, Savannah, TX 76227

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Super cute 4 bed corner-lot home in amazing Savannah, a master-planned community with outstanding amenities and year-round activities. Grab a glass of ice tea and enjoy the inviting front porch, complete with rockers and a porch swing! Light, bright kitchen shines with granite counters and stainless appliances. Living room features a wall of windows overlooking outdoor living space. Upstairs bonus room is so versatile - can be used as 4th bedroom (big walk-in closet), media room, study, or work out room. Split bedroom layout with private master suite. New Washer-Dryer and Refrigerator are included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1832 Forsythe Drive have any available units?
1832 Forsythe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savannah, TX.
What amenities does 1832 Forsythe Drive have?
Some of 1832 Forsythe Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1832 Forsythe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1832 Forsythe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1832 Forsythe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1832 Forsythe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 1832 Forsythe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1832 Forsythe Drive offers parking.
Does 1832 Forsythe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1832 Forsythe Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1832 Forsythe Drive have a pool?
No, 1832 Forsythe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1832 Forsythe Drive have accessible units?
No, 1832 Forsythe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1832 Forsythe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1832 Forsythe Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1832 Forsythe Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1832 Forsythe Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

