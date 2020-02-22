1832 Forsythe Drive

Amenities

Super cute 4 bed corner-lot home in amazing Savannah, a master-planned community with outstanding amenities and year-round activities. Grab a glass of ice tea and enjoy the inviting front porch, complete with rockers and a porch swing! Light, bright kitchen shines with granite counters and stainless appliances. Living room features a wall of windows overlooking outdoor living space. Upstairs bonus room is so versatile - can be used as 4th bedroom (big walk-in closet), media room, study, or work out room. Split bedroom layout with private master suite. New Washer-Dryer and Refrigerator are included!