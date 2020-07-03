1828 Ranch Trail Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Beautiful Luxury Almost New Home!!! Single-story home on corner lot with open floor plan has 3 bedrooms in a highly sought master planned neighborhood. This home comes with wood-like tile flooring, Granite Counter tops, large kitchen island, stainless steel appliances. Home has a designated study with french doors could be used as a 4th bedroom, playroom, or home office. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis. Backyard has covered patio. Community has amenities which include pools, cabanas, sport fields, parks, stocked ponds and so much more!!