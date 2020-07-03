All apartments in Savannah
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:13 AM

1828 Ranch Trail Road

1828 Ranch Trail Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1828 Ranch Trail Rd, Savannah, TX 76227
Savannah

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Beautiful Luxury Almost New Home!!! Single-story home on corner lot with open floor plan has 3 bedrooms in a highly sought master planned neighborhood. This home comes with wood-like tile flooring, Granite Counter tops, large kitchen island, stainless steel appliances. Home has a designated study with french doors could be used as a 4th bedroom, playroom, or home office. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis. Backyard has covered patio. Community has amenities which include pools, cabanas, sport fields, parks, stocked ponds and so much more!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1828 Ranch Trail Road have any available units?
1828 Ranch Trail Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savannah, TX.
What amenities does 1828 Ranch Trail Road have?
Some of 1828 Ranch Trail Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1828 Ranch Trail Road currently offering any rent specials?
1828 Ranch Trail Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1828 Ranch Trail Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1828 Ranch Trail Road is pet friendly.
Does 1828 Ranch Trail Road offer parking?
Yes, 1828 Ranch Trail Road offers parking.
Does 1828 Ranch Trail Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1828 Ranch Trail Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1828 Ranch Trail Road have a pool?
Yes, 1828 Ranch Trail Road has a pool.
Does 1828 Ranch Trail Road have accessible units?
No, 1828 Ranch Trail Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1828 Ranch Trail Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1828 Ranch Trail Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1828 Ranch Trail Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1828 Ranch Trail Road does not have units with air conditioning.

