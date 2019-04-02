All apartments in Savannah
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:04 AM

1733 Forsythe Drive

1733 Forsythe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1733 Forsythe Drive, Savannah, TX 76227

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful 3bd, 2ba AND 1 study in charming Savannah. Tile and wood floor through out the first floor. Frieze carpet, granite counter top and extensive crown molding. Master and 1 bedroom down, 3rd bedroom up. Study has closet and can be converted to a 4th bedroom. Covered portch and patio. Cast stone fireplace and mantel with gas logs. Surround sound. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Close distance to pool and amenity center. On-site elementary school, community pool, play ground and parks. Community offers catch and release fishing, parks, water park and club house with work out area. HOA paid by landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1733 Forsythe Drive have any available units?
1733 Forsythe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savannah, TX.
What amenities does 1733 Forsythe Drive have?
Some of 1733 Forsythe Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1733 Forsythe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1733 Forsythe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1733 Forsythe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1733 Forsythe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 1733 Forsythe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1733 Forsythe Drive offers parking.
Does 1733 Forsythe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1733 Forsythe Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1733 Forsythe Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1733 Forsythe Drive has a pool.
Does 1733 Forsythe Drive have accessible units?
No, 1733 Forsythe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1733 Forsythe Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1733 Forsythe Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1733 Forsythe Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1733 Forsythe Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

