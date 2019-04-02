1733 Forsythe Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Beautiful 3bd, 2ba AND 1 study in charming Savannah. Tile and wood floor through out the first floor. Frieze carpet, granite counter top and extensive crown molding. Master and 1 bedroom down, 3rd bedroom up. Study has closet and can be converted to a 4th bedroom. Covered portch and patio. Cast stone fireplace and mantel with gas logs. Surround sound. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Close distance to pool and amenity center. On-site elementary school, community pool, play ground and parks. Community offers catch and release fishing, parks, water park and club house with work out area. HOA paid by landlord.