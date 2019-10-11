All apartments in Savannah
Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:26 AM

1725 Mercer Way

1725 Mercer Way · No Longer Available
Location

1725 Mercer Way, Savannah, TX 76227

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
Adorable newly updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath home on a quiet interior lot. This home has a fresh coat of paint, new carpet and is ready for its next lovely tenant. The HUGE master suite has its own siting area and spa like master bath on-suite. The kitchen comes complete with all appliances is open to the dining area and inviting living room. Relax on your covered patio, or on you large covered front porch. This home includes the washer and dryer all you need to do is bring your things! Enjoy all the amenities the community has to offer; bike and jogging trails, oasis resort style pool and club house, parks and recreation areas. Conveniently located only 10 minutes from DNT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1725 Mercer Way have any available units?
1725 Mercer Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savannah, TX.
What amenities does 1725 Mercer Way have?
Some of 1725 Mercer Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1725 Mercer Way currently offering any rent specials?
1725 Mercer Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 Mercer Way pet-friendly?
No, 1725 Mercer Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 1725 Mercer Way offer parking?
No, 1725 Mercer Way does not offer parking.
Does 1725 Mercer Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1725 Mercer Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 Mercer Way have a pool?
Yes, 1725 Mercer Way has a pool.
Does 1725 Mercer Way have accessible units?
No, 1725 Mercer Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 Mercer Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1725 Mercer Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1725 Mercer Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1725 Mercer Way does not have units with air conditioning.

