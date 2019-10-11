1725 Mercer Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool hot tub

Adorable newly updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath home on a quiet interior lot. This home has a fresh coat of paint, new carpet and is ready for its next lovely tenant. The HUGE master suite has its own siting area and spa like master bath on-suite. The kitchen comes complete with all appliances is open to the dining area and inviting living room. Relax on your covered patio, or on you large covered front porch. This home includes the washer and dryer all you need to do is bring your things! Enjoy all the amenities the community has to offer; bike and jogging trails, oasis resort style pool and club house, parks and recreation areas. Conveniently located only 10 minutes from DNT.