1721 Ridge Creek Ln
Last updated December 13 2019 at 8:36 AM

1721 Ridge Creek Ln

1721 Ridge Creek Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1721 Ridge Creek Ln, Savannah, TX 76227
Savannah

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Beautifully maintained 4-2-2 with 2 dining areas and office nestled in the highly sought after Arrowbrooke community. This spacious abode boasts all the upgrades and is ready for an immediate move in! Front entry opens to foyer, office and formal dining area. Gourmet island kitchen offers stunning 42 inch cabinets accented by a stainless steel appliances: gas cooktop with built in oven, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Master suite features relaxing garden tub with separate shower, dual sinks walk in closet and more. Community pool, playground and trails! Must see **$200 lease coordination fee due at lease signing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1721 Ridge Creek Ln have any available units?
1721 Ridge Creek Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savannah, TX.
What amenities does 1721 Ridge Creek Ln have?
Some of 1721 Ridge Creek Ln's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1721 Ridge Creek Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1721 Ridge Creek Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1721 Ridge Creek Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1721 Ridge Creek Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 1721 Ridge Creek Ln offer parking?
No, 1721 Ridge Creek Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1721 Ridge Creek Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1721 Ridge Creek Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1721 Ridge Creek Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1721 Ridge Creek Ln has a pool.
Does 1721 Ridge Creek Ln have accessible units?
No, 1721 Ridge Creek Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1721 Ridge Creek Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1721 Ridge Creek Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1721 Ridge Creek Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1721 Ridge Creek Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

