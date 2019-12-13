1721 Ridge Creek Ln

Amenities

Beautifully maintained 4-2-2 with 2 dining areas and office nestled in the highly sought after Arrowbrooke community. This spacious abode boasts all the upgrades and is ready for an immediate move in! Front entry opens to foyer, office and formal dining area. Gourmet island kitchen offers stunning 42 inch cabinets accented by a stainless steel appliances: gas cooktop with built in oven, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Master suite features relaxing garden tub with separate shower, dual sinks walk in closet and more. Community pool, playground and trails! Must see **$200 lease coordination fee due at lease signing