1621 Sycamore Street

Amenities
5 Bedroom 3.5 bath home in wonderful Savannah! Beautiful home offering exceptional value with resort amenities: pool, water park,
club house, movie theater, fitness center, jogging paths, ponds & much more. This home's interior has been freshly painted &
includes an oversized master bedroom & also huge master bath with garden tub & separate shower, large secondary bedrooms,
chefs kitchen with breakfast bar, granite countertops. 2 dining & 2 living areas plus the yard is fully sprinklered. Also featuring
butlers pantry & extra large utility room.