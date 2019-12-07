All apartments in Savannah
Last updated December 7 2019 at 3:10 AM

1621 Sycamore Street

1621 Sycamore Street · No Longer Available
Location

1621 Sycamore Street, Savannah, TX 76227
Savannah

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
media room
5 Bedroom 3.5 bath home in wonderful Savannah! Beautiful home offering exceptional value with resort amenities: pool, water park,
club house, movie theater, fitness center, jogging paths, ponds & much more. This home's interior has been freshly painted &
includes an oversized master bedroom & also huge master bath with garden tub & separate shower, large secondary bedrooms,
chefs kitchen with breakfast bar, granite countertops. 2 dining & 2 living areas plus the yard is fully sprinklered. Also featuring
butlers pantry & extra large utility room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

