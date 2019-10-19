1232 Port Royal Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool tennis court

Charming family home w a large front porch perfect for Fall nights! Wonderful resort style community w lots of amenities. Community pool, bike & jogging path, tennis, parks & private lake. Fresh interior paint & brand new carpet. Study, w French doors, and family room, w beautiful engineered wood flooring, have unique double sided gas fireplace. Kitchen includes granite, lots of warm cabinetry, inland w sink & brkfst bar and nook. Master has private access to front porch and lovely bath with garden tub, 2 sinks and WIC. Learning center upstairs is a perfect spot for homework or crafts. Versatile game room overlooks the foyer. Also up are secondary bedrooms & bathroom.Lrg backyard w covered patio & PVC fence.