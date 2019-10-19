All apartments in Savannah
Last updated October 19 2019 at 6:47 AM

1232 Port Royal Court

1232 Port Royal Court · No Longer Available
Location

1232 Port Royal Court, Savannah, TX 76227
Savannah

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
tennis court
Charming family home w a large front porch perfect for Fall nights! Wonderful resort style community w lots of amenities. Community pool, bike & jogging path, tennis, parks & private lake. Fresh interior paint & brand new carpet. Study, w French doors, and family room, w beautiful engineered wood flooring, have unique double sided gas fireplace. Kitchen includes granite, lots of warm cabinetry, inland w sink & brkfst bar and nook. Master has private access to front porch and lovely bath with garden tub, 2 sinks and WIC. Learning center upstairs is a perfect spot for homework or crafts. Versatile game room overlooks the foyer. Also up are secondary bedrooms & bathroom.Lrg backyard w covered patio & PVC fence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1232 Port Royal Court have any available units?
1232 Port Royal Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savannah, TX.
What amenities does 1232 Port Royal Court have?
Some of 1232 Port Royal Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1232 Port Royal Court currently offering any rent specials?
1232 Port Royal Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1232 Port Royal Court pet-friendly?
No, 1232 Port Royal Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 1232 Port Royal Court offer parking?
Yes, 1232 Port Royal Court offers parking.
Does 1232 Port Royal Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1232 Port Royal Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1232 Port Royal Court have a pool?
Yes, 1232 Port Royal Court has a pool.
Does 1232 Port Royal Court have accessible units?
No, 1232 Port Royal Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1232 Port Royal Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1232 Port Royal Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1232 Port Royal Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1232 Port Royal Court does not have units with air conditioning.

