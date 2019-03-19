All apartments in Savannah
Find more places like 1153 Chattahoochee Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Savannah, TX
/
1153 Chattahoochee Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1153 Chattahoochee Drive

1153 Chattahoochee Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1153 Chattahoochee Drive, Savannah, TX 76227
Savannah

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
sauna
tennis court
volleyball court
Resort Style Living in this 4 bedroom 2 bath one story home. Spacious kitchen includes an island and breakfast bar and gas stove. Curl up next to a warm fire in your large living area which is open to the kitchen. The Savannah community offers luxurious amenities such as a clubhouse featuring a ballroom, library, kitchen, cafe, weight room, sauna and more. Enjoy outdoor living with it's lakes, pools, baseball, basketball & soccer fields, tennis courts, sand volleyball, miles of walking trails and a water park just to name a few. A wonderful home in a luxurious community for the whole family to enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1153 Chattahoochee Drive have any available units?
1153 Chattahoochee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savannah, TX.
What amenities does 1153 Chattahoochee Drive have?
Some of 1153 Chattahoochee Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1153 Chattahoochee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1153 Chattahoochee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1153 Chattahoochee Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1153 Chattahoochee Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 1153 Chattahoochee Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1153 Chattahoochee Drive offers parking.
Does 1153 Chattahoochee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1153 Chattahoochee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1153 Chattahoochee Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1153 Chattahoochee Drive has a pool.
Does 1153 Chattahoochee Drive have accessible units?
No, 1153 Chattahoochee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1153 Chattahoochee Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1153 Chattahoochee Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1153 Chattahoochee Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1153 Chattahoochee Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXProsper, TXLittle Elm, TXCelina, TXAubrey, TXThe Colony, TXPilot Point, TX
Hickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXAddison, TXFairview, TXAnna, TXFarmers Branch, TXSouthlake, TXKrum, TXMelissa, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District