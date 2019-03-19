1153 Chattahoochee Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool garage sauna tennis court volleyball court

Resort Style Living in this 4 bedroom 2 bath one story home. Spacious kitchen includes an island and breakfast bar and gas stove. Curl up next to a warm fire in your large living area which is open to the kitchen. The Savannah community offers luxurious amenities such as a clubhouse featuring a ballroom, library, kitchen, cafe, weight room, sauna and more. Enjoy outdoor living with it's lakes, pools, baseball, basketball & soccer fields, tennis courts, sand volleyball, miles of walking trails and a water park just to name a few. A wonderful home in a luxurious community for the whole family to enjoy.