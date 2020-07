Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Newly built and FULLY furnished home in Savannah. Perfect for corporate relocation clients or someone needing to stay short term (Minimum of 60 days) while their home is being built. Rent is 2,200 plus utilities. Landlord will pay for lawn service and HOA dues. Home should be available around May 15. Hurry and take a look while it's on the market.