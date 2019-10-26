1020 Bruni Court

Amenities

Newly remodeled one story house in your dream neighborhood of Savannah. New paint, New floor, newly remodeled kitchen with quartz counter tops and large modern sink. This north facing home settles on a cul-de-sac with garage in front. Open floor plan with split bedrooms and master in the back. Large open kitchen, nook and living room with blinds throughout. The bonus room can be used as an extra formal dining, living or as a study. Walking distance to the community pool. Close to 380 and Dallas north tollway. Credit at least 580, monthly income at least 3 times the rent.