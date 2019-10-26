All apartments in Savannah
Home
/
Savannah, TX
/
1020 Bruni Court
1020 Bruni Court

1020 Bruni Court · No Longer Available
Location

1020 Bruni Court, Savannah, TX 76227
Savannah

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Newly remodeled one story house in your dream neighborhood of Savannah. New paint, New floor, newly remodeled kitchen with quartz counter tops and large modern sink. This north facing home settles on a cul-de-sac with garage in front. Open floor plan with split bedrooms and master in the back. Large open kitchen, nook and living room with blinds throughout. The bonus room can be used as an extra formal dining, living or as a study. Walking distance to the community pool. Close to 380 and Dallas north tollway. Credit at least 580, monthly income at least 3 times the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 Bruni Court have any available units?
1020 Bruni Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savannah, TX.
What amenities does 1020 Bruni Court have?
Some of 1020 Bruni Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 Bruni Court currently offering any rent specials?
1020 Bruni Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 Bruni Court pet-friendly?
No, 1020 Bruni Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 1020 Bruni Court offer parking?
Yes, 1020 Bruni Court offers parking.
Does 1020 Bruni Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 Bruni Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 Bruni Court have a pool?
Yes, 1020 Bruni Court has a pool.
Does 1020 Bruni Court have accessible units?
No, 1020 Bruni Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 Bruni Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1020 Bruni Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1020 Bruni Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1020 Bruni Court does not have units with air conditioning.

