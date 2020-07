Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage basketball court tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking garage tennis court

This is a charming two story home in the beautiful Savannah Community, 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Kitchen has granite counter-tops, dishwasher, built in microwave and white cabinets. You will enjoy the spacious dining and living areas with a bay window. The Savannah Elementary school is just across the street. The Savannah amenities: Water Park, clubhouse, tennis and basketball courts, soccer fields, and etc.