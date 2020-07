Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Great Savannah home with wonderful neighborhood amenities! Four bedrooms and 3 and a half bathrooms! This home was just painted and most flooring recently replaced. Master is downstairs. Gameroom upstairs. One of the secondary bedrooms has a private bathroom! Great covered porch, balcony and patio! Owner pays HOA dues - you get to use the amenities including their resort style pool, paddle boats and parks! Elementary school is within 2 blocks. See it today before it is too late!