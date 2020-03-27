All apartments in Sansom Park
Find more places like
5620 Crowley Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sansom Park, TX
/
5620 Crowley Street
Last updated March 27 2020 at 9:45 PM

5620 Crowley Street

5620 Crowley Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5620 Crowley Street, Sansom Park, TX 76114

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautifully remodeled home ready for new tenants! New easy clean laminate flooring, paint, light fixtures, completely redone bathroom, new disposal and dishwasher in kitchen. Bonus room can be used for a second living area, office, or dining room. Outside features new cedar accents, paint, new roof, new HVAC system installed 2018, and new underground PVC plumbing out to the street. Large yard is perfect for kids, pets, or gathering with friends. ***Reach out for link to virtual showing footage. NO IN PERSON SHOWINGS at this time.*** Deposit equal to first month's rent. All utilities paid by tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Other.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Other.

Similar Listings

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5620 Crowley Street have any available units?
5620 Crowley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sansom Park, TX.
What amenities does 5620 Crowley Street have?
Some of 5620 Crowley Street's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5620 Crowley Street currently offering any rent specials?
5620 Crowley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5620 Crowley Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5620 Crowley Street is pet friendly.
Does 5620 Crowley Street offer parking?
Yes, 5620 Crowley Street offers parking.
Does 5620 Crowley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5620 Crowley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5620 Crowley Street have a pool?
No, 5620 Crowley Street does not have a pool.
Does 5620 Crowley Street have accessible units?
No, 5620 Crowley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5620 Crowley Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5620 Crowley Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5620 Crowley Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5620 Crowley Street has units with air conditioning.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSaginaw, TXWhite Settlement, TXWestworth Village, TXBenbrook, TXHaltom City, TXAzle, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXRichland Hills, TXKeller, TXHurst, TXAledo, TXWillow Park, TXSouthlake, TXWeatherford, TXRoanoke, TXBurleson, TXFlower Mound, TXMansfield, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District