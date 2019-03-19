All apartments in Sansom Park
3000 Comanche Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3000 Comanche Avenue

3000 Comanche Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3000 Comanche Ave, Sansom Park, TX 76114

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Move-in special! Half-off 1st month's rent! FREE lawn service and pest control. Corner lot, freshly remodeled with central HVAC. Ceramic tile with carpet in bedrooms. Includes dish washer, oven-range, refrigerator, and washer-dryer hookups. Nice front, side, and back yards, covered porches, and storage closet. Elementary school and children's clinic within walking distance. No housing vouchers, no dogs over 25 lbs. or aggressive breeds-mixes, no recent evictions. Gross monthly income must be 3.5x the rent. Apply online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

