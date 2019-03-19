3000 Comanche Avenue

Amenities

Move-in special! Half-off 1st month's rent! FREE lawn service and pest control. Corner lot, freshly remodeled with central HVAC. Ceramic tile with carpet in bedrooms. Includes dish washer, oven-range, refrigerator, and washer-dryer hookups. Nice front, side, and back yards, covered porches, and storage closet. Elementary school and children's clinic within walking distance. No housing vouchers, no dogs over 25 lbs. or aggressive breeds-mixes, no recent evictions. Gross monthly income must be 3.5x the rent. Apply online.