201 Magnolia Lane

Amenities
Stunning NEW CONSTRUCTION by JAAVA Custom Homes in the new and gated Magnolia West community, across from Shady Oaks Country Club. Quality design and craftsmanship featuring 5 bedrooms, 5 full & 1 half bath, Study, Game Room and Flex Room. First floor master and guest suite. 3 additional bedrooms, game room and game room on the second level. Gourmet kitchen with quartz counters, double ovens, commercial grade range and vent, dishwasher & microwave. Additional features include designer lighting, tiles, finish out, wood & marble floors, standing seam metal roof, balcony with fireplace, outdoor patio, fenced yard, gated neighborhood entrance & within close proximity to shopping, dining & entertainment!