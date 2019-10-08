All apartments in Sansom Park
Last updated October 8 2019 at 3:02 AM

201 Magnolia Lane

201 Magnolia Ln · No Longer Available
Location

201 Magnolia Ln, Sansom Park, TX 76114
Sansom Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
guest suite
new construction
Stunning NEW CONSTRUCTION by JAAVA Custom Homes in the new and gated Magnolia West community, across from Shady Oaks Country Club. Quality design and craftsmanship featuring 5 bedrooms, 5 full & 1 half bath, Study, Game Room and Flex Room. First floor master and guest suite. 3 additional bedrooms, game room and game room on the second level. Gourmet kitchen with quartz counters, double ovens, commercial grade range and vent, dishwasher & microwave. Additional features include designer lighting, tiles, finish out, wood & marble floors, standing seam metal roof, balcony with fireplace, outdoor patio, fenced yard, gated neighborhood entrance & within close proximity to shopping, dining & entertainment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Magnolia Lane have any available units?
201 Magnolia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sansom Park, TX.
What amenities does 201 Magnolia Lane have?
Some of 201 Magnolia Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Magnolia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
201 Magnolia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Magnolia Lane pet-friendly?
No, 201 Magnolia Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sansom Park.
Does 201 Magnolia Lane offer parking?
Yes, 201 Magnolia Lane offers parking.
Does 201 Magnolia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Magnolia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Magnolia Lane have a pool?
No, 201 Magnolia Lane does not have a pool.
Does 201 Magnolia Lane have accessible units?
No, 201 Magnolia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Magnolia Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 Magnolia Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Magnolia Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 Magnolia Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

