201 Magnolia Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities game room parking garage guest suite new construction

Stunning NEW CONSTRUCTION by JAAVA Custom Homes in the new and gated Magnolia West community, across from Shady Oaks Country Club. Quality design and craftsmanship featuring 5 bedrooms, 5 full & 1 half bath, Study, Game Room and Flex Room. First floor master and guest suite. 3 additional bedrooms, game room and game room on the second level. Gourmet kitchen with quartz counters, double ovens, commercial grade range and vent, dishwasher & microwave. Additional features include designer lighting, tiles, finish out, wood & marble floors, standing seam metal roof, balcony with fireplace, outdoor patio, fenced yard, gated neighborhood entrance & within close proximity to shopping, dining & entertainment!