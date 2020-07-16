4929 Sanger Circle Dr..

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

New Townhome ready for new tenants! - Newly built Townhome ready for move-in! This luxury home has granite countertops, wood flooring, 9ft ceilings, & SS appliances. Beautiful backyard with sprinkler system and covered patio. This home is less than a mile from the senior high school and close to shopping and entertainment. Conveniently close to I35 yet far enough away for peace and quiet! Refrigerator and stackable washer and dryer will be provided. Pets are considered on a case by case basis.



