4929 Sanger Circle Dr..
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

4929 Sanger Circle Dr.

4929 Sanger Circle Dr · (979) 285-7943
Location

4929 Sanger Circle Dr, Sanger, TX 76266

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4929 Sanger Circle Dr. · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1484 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
New Townhome ready for new tenants! - Newly built Townhome ready for move-in! This luxury home has granite countertops, wood flooring, 9ft ceilings, & SS appliances. Beautiful backyard with sprinkler system and covered patio. This home is less than a mile from the senior high school and close to shopping and entertainment. Conveniently close to I35 yet far enough away for peace and quiet! Refrigerator and stackable washer and dryer will be provided. Pets are considered on a case by case basis.

(RLNE5105389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4929 Sanger Circle Dr. have any available units?
4929 Sanger Circle Dr. has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4929 Sanger Circle Dr. have?
Some of 4929 Sanger Circle Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4929 Sanger Circle Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4929 Sanger Circle Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4929 Sanger Circle Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4929 Sanger Circle Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4929 Sanger Circle Dr. offer parking?
No, 4929 Sanger Circle Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 4929 Sanger Circle Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4929 Sanger Circle Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4929 Sanger Circle Dr. have a pool?
No, 4929 Sanger Circle Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4929 Sanger Circle Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4929 Sanger Circle Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4929 Sanger Circle Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4929 Sanger Circle Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4929 Sanger Circle Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4929 Sanger Circle Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

