Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Well kept home located in Bay Ridge Subdivision and close to all amenities Portland has to offer. This home displays vinyl flooring in living spaces and master suite, carpet in smaller bedrooms. Master bath with garden tub and glass encased shower, walk in closet. Kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel stove/oven, dishwasher and built in microwave. Main bath with tub/shower combo. Separate laundry room. Large backyard and side covered patio on a slab!