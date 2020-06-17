3802 Hillcrest Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets fireplace game room

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities carport game room parking garage

PERFECT FIT FOR SHORT TERM!! 3 month lease only, then month to month. Incredible 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home on a corner lot in one of San Angelo's most desired neighborhoods. Close to shopping and restaurants! The floor plan is well designed with over 3,000 sq ft. The home features media/game room, wet bar, utility room, 2 eating areas, enclosed patio/sunroom and split bedrooms. The master bedroom is a spacious master retreat with a master bath that features separate vanities, separate walk-in closets, over sized corner tub and separate walk-in shower. The backyard is the perfect size for entertaining with privacy fence. Attached garage and carport are located in the back for private alley parking. Call for your private showing!