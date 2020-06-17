All apartments in San Angelo
Find more places like 3802 Hillcrest Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Angelo, TX
/
3802 Hillcrest Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

3802 Hillcrest Dr

3802 Hillcrest Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Angelo
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3802 Hillcrest Dr, San Angelo, TX 76904

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
game room
parking
garage
PERFECT FIT FOR SHORT TERM!! 3 month lease only, then month to month. Incredible 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home on a corner lot in one of San Angelo's most desired neighborhoods. Close to shopping and restaurants! The floor plan is well designed with over 3,000 sq ft. The home features media/game room, wet bar, utility room, 2 eating areas, enclosed patio/sunroom and split bedrooms. The master bedroom is a spacious master retreat with a master bath that features separate vanities, separate walk-in closets, over sized corner tub and separate walk-in shower. The backyard is the perfect size for entertaining with privacy fence. Attached garage and carport are located in the back for private alley parking. Call for your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3802 Hillcrest Dr have any available units?
3802 Hillcrest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Angelo, TX.
How much is rent in San Angelo, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Angelo Rent Report.
What amenities does 3802 Hillcrest Dr have?
Some of 3802 Hillcrest Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3802 Hillcrest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3802 Hillcrest Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3802 Hillcrest Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3802 Hillcrest Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Angelo.
Does 3802 Hillcrest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3802 Hillcrest Dr does offer parking.
Does 3802 Hillcrest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3802 Hillcrest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3802 Hillcrest Dr have a pool?
No, 3802 Hillcrest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3802 Hillcrest Dr have accessible units?
No, 3802 Hillcrest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3802 Hillcrest Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3802 Hillcrest Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Best Cities for Families 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Ranch
4225 S Jackson St
San Angelo, TX 76903
Harvard House
2465 Harvard Avenue
San Angelo, TX 76904
Arden Ridge Apartments
3801 Arden Rd
San Angelo, TX 76901
Sedona Ranch
2901 Sunset Dr
San Angelo, TX 76904
Arroyo Square
3210 Clare Drive
San Angelo, TX 76904
Boulevard Apartments
6133 Sherwood Way
San Angelo, TX 76901
Cielo Vista
34 Cielo Vista Plz
San Angelo, TX 76904
Plaza Square Apartments
4001 Sul Ross St
San Angelo, TX 76904

Similar Pages

San Angelo 2 BedroomsSan Angelo Apartments with Balcony
San Angelo Apartments with ParkingSan Angelo Dog Friendly Apartments
San Angelo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments Near Colleges

Angelo State University