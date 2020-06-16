All apartments in San Angelo
San Angelo, TX
30 W Beauregard Ave
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:30 PM

30 W Beauregard Ave

30 W Beauregard Ave · (325) 245-3082
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

30 W Beauregard Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available Now! Loft A located on the lower level of the Loft Building. Unique upscale living in the heart of Downtown San Angelo. The lofts are within walking distance of restaurants, shopping, nightlife, museums, the Stephens Library and the newly renovated Concho Riverwalk. Each loft has an open floor plan with 12 to 15 ft exposed ceilings, 8 foot doors, exquisite bathrooms, extra large closets, hand cut wood flooring, granite countertops, washer/dryers, triple pane windows, LED lighting, sound proof floors and walls, security and fire systems. One covered parking space, landlord will pay for gas and tenant is responsible for all other utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 W Beauregard Ave have any available units?
30 W Beauregard Ave has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Angelo, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Angelo Rent Report.
What amenities does 30 W Beauregard Ave have?
Some of 30 W Beauregard Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 W Beauregard Ave currently offering any rent specials?
30 W Beauregard Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 W Beauregard Ave pet-friendly?
No, 30 W Beauregard Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Angelo.
Does 30 W Beauregard Ave offer parking?
Yes, 30 W Beauregard Ave does offer parking.
Does 30 W Beauregard Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30 W Beauregard Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 W Beauregard Ave have a pool?
No, 30 W Beauregard Ave does not have a pool.
Does 30 W Beauregard Ave have accessible units?
No, 30 W Beauregard Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 30 W Beauregard Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 W Beauregard Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
