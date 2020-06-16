30 W Beauregard Ave

Amenities

Available Now! Loft A located on the lower level of the Loft Building. Unique upscale living in the heart of Downtown San Angelo. The lofts are within walking distance of restaurants, shopping, nightlife, museums, the Stephens Library and the newly renovated Concho Riverwalk. Each loft has an open floor plan with 12 to 15 ft exposed ceilings, 8 foot doors, exquisite bathrooms, extra large closets, hand cut wood flooring, granite countertops, washer/dryers, triple pane windows, LED lighting, sound proof floors and walls, security and fire systems. One covered parking space, landlord will pay for gas and tenant is responsible for all other utilities.