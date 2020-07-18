All apartments in San Angelo
19 S Oxford Dr
Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:30 AM

19 S Oxford Dr

19 S Oxford Dr · No Longer Available
Location

19 S Oxford Dr, San Angelo, TX 76904

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Ready to lease! Come see this cute home that is conveniently located off of Sherwood way close to plenty of restaurants and businesses! Spacious with a great yard and a fabulous covered patio in the front yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 S Oxford Dr have any available units?
19 S Oxford Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Angelo, TX.
How much is rent in San Angelo, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Angelo Rent Report.
Is 19 S Oxford Dr currently offering any rent specials?
19 S Oxford Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 S Oxford Dr pet-friendly?
No, 19 S Oxford Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Angelo.
Does 19 S Oxford Dr offer parking?
No, 19 S Oxford Dr does not offer parking.
Does 19 S Oxford Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 S Oxford Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 S Oxford Dr have a pool?
No, 19 S Oxford Dr does not have a pool.
Does 19 S Oxford Dr have accessible units?
No, 19 S Oxford Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 19 S Oxford Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 S Oxford Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 S Oxford Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 S Oxford Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
