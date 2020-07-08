All apartments in Saginaw
Find more places like 925 Fenway Ln..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Saginaw, TX
/
925 Fenway Ln.
Last updated September 29 2019 at 10:06 AM

925 Fenway Ln.

925 Fenway Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Saginaw
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

925 Fenway Lane, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Be the First to Enjoy Recent Updates and NEW Appliances! Home For LEASE! - Come see this GEM!! Recently painted with new flooring, new range, new dishwasher, new plumbing fixtures, new water heater. Immaculate home in the heart of Saginaw. Easy access to schools, shopping, recreation. Pets allowed at owner's sole discretion. Tenant to pay $20 monthly for preventative maintenance in addition to rent. Renter's insurance is required. Admin fee of $150 due at lease signing, which includes third-party pictorial move in report. Apply online at c21allianceproperties.com/vacancies.

(RLNE5124347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 925 Fenway Ln. have any available units?
925 Fenway Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 925 Fenway Ln. have?
Some of 925 Fenway Ln.'s amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 925 Fenway Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
925 Fenway Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 Fenway Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 925 Fenway Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 925 Fenway Ln. offer parking?
No, 925 Fenway Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 925 Fenway Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 925 Fenway Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 Fenway Ln. have a pool?
No, 925 Fenway Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 925 Fenway Ln. have accessible units?
No, 925 Fenway Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 925 Fenway Ln. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 925 Fenway Ln. has units with dishwashers.
Does 925 Fenway Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 925 Fenway Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton Apartment Homes
681 N Saginaw Blvd
Saginaw, TX 76179
Ruston
500 Ridgecrest Cir
Saginaw, TX 76179

Similar Pages

Saginaw 1 BedroomsSaginaw 2 Bedrooms
Saginaw Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSaginaw Apartments with Parking
Saginaw Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TX
Sanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District