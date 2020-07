Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace oven

Unit Amenities fireplace oven walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 4-3-2 in Saginaw has shaker style cabinets, stone tiled backsplash, skylights, French doors and more! Two large living areas-one with brick fireplace, nice kitchen with stainless appliances and wrap around breakfast bar, split bedroom floor plan, nice sized master, master bath has dual sinks and walk-in closets. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.