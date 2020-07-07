725 Bridle Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful home with lots of upgrades. Wood floors throughout all living areas and tile in bathrooms. Open concept with unique gas fireplace in family room. Kitchen overlooks living area and includes stainless steel appliances, granite counters, travertine backsplash and walk in pantry. Upgraded fixtures throughout the house, and a large backyard with gorgeous extended rock patio. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.