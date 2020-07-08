All apartments in Saginaw
508 Alex Street
Last updated October 12 2019 at 10:32 PM

508 Alex Street

508 Alex Street · No Longer Available
Location

508 Alex Street, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready for immediate move-in. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features a stained glass front entry door, formal dining upon entry and an eat-in kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances. The living room is open to the kitchen and boasts a wood-burning fireplace and built-in shelves. The floorplan allows for split bedrooms with a large master suite with granite counters, double sinks, and separate shower. Refrigerator, washer, dryer and flat-screen TV mount over fireplace stay with the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 Alex Street have any available units?
508 Alex Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 508 Alex Street have?
Some of 508 Alex Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 Alex Street currently offering any rent specials?
508 Alex Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 Alex Street pet-friendly?
No, 508 Alex Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 508 Alex Street offer parking?
Yes, 508 Alex Street offers parking.
Does 508 Alex Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 508 Alex Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 Alex Street have a pool?
No, 508 Alex Street does not have a pool.
Does 508 Alex Street have accessible units?
No, 508 Alex Street does not have accessible units.
Does 508 Alex Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 508 Alex Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 508 Alex Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 508 Alex Street does not have units with air conditioning.

