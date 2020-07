Amenities

237 Pimlico Available 04/01/20 Super Nice 3-2-2 Brick Home! - Beautiful home in a great location! Many updates including hard surface flooring throughout, subway tile back splash, stainless steel appliances and more! Large backyard with beautiful mature trees and a covered porch. Close to schools and all the amenities Saginaw has to offer. This one won't last long!



(RLNE5637932)