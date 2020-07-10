1121 Little John Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated coffee bar fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking bbq/grill garage

No showings until after current tenant vacates on May 31st. Better than New with Beautiful Upgrades! Amazing Kitchen straight from Designer TV! Glass Front Cabinets, Coffee Bar, Custom, Oversized, California Island with Sculpted Pedestal Legs! The Heart of the Home Centers around the Kitchen and Open Family Room! Designer Touches include Arched Doorways, Lit Art Niches, Upgraded cabinets and more! Study has French doors and can be Optional 4th Bedroom or Formal Living! Master Suite is Impressive with a Lovely Wall of Tall Windows and Great Space. Master Bath feat Garden Tub, Sep shower & Dual sinks. Large Covered back Patio for Fall BBQs.