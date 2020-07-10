All apartments in Saginaw
1121 Little John Drive
Last updated May 12 2020 at 11:00 AM

1121 Little John Drive

1121 Little John Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1121 Little John Drive, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
garage
No showings until after current tenant vacates on May 31st. Better than New with Beautiful Upgrades! Amazing Kitchen straight from Designer TV! Glass Front Cabinets, Coffee Bar, Custom, Oversized, California Island with Sculpted Pedestal Legs! The Heart of the Home Centers around the Kitchen and Open Family Room! Designer Touches include Arched Doorways, Lit Art Niches, Upgraded cabinets and more! Study has French doors and can be Optional 4th Bedroom or Formal Living! Master Suite is Impressive with a Lovely Wall of Tall Windows and Great Space. Master Bath feat Garden Tub, Sep shower & Dual sinks. Large Covered back Patio for Fall BBQs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 Little John Drive have any available units?
1121 Little John Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 1121 Little John Drive have?
Some of 1121 Little John Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 Little John Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1121 Little John Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 Little John Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1121 Little John Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 1121 Little John Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1121 Little John Drive offers parking.
Does 1121 Little John Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 Little John Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 Little John Drive have a pool?
No, 1121 Little John Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1121 Little John Drive have accessible units?
No, 1121 Little John Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 Little John Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1121 Little John Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1121 Little John Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1121 Little John Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

