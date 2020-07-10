All apartments in Saginaw
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1009 Crane Circle

1009 Crane Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1009 Crane Circle, Saginaw, TX 76131

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/666315
Three Bedroom Single Family Home Open floor plan great for entertaining. Many upgrades including rounded corners, blinds, tile, vaulted ceilings and much more. Large master bedroom with walk in closet and double sinks in the master bath.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,425, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,425, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 Crane Circle have any available units?
1009 Crane Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
Is 1009 Crane Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1009 Crane Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 Crane Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1009 Crane Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1009 Crane Circle offer parking?
No, 1009 Crane Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1009 Crane Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1009 Crane Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 Crane Circle have a pool?
No, 1009 Crane Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1009 Crane Circle have accessible units?
No, 1009 Crane Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 Crane Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1009 Crane Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1009 Crane Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1009 Crane Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

