322 Marshall Creek Road

Located in Roanoke near Schools and Shopping! This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car home in the excellent Northwest ISD checks off a lot of boxes. Spacious rooms, plenty of storage, location to schools, necessities shopping, dining, entertainment, major roads and easy drive to DFW airport. Kitchen has granite counters with stone backsplash, breakfast bar, tons of cabinets and open to dining and living room. Generous Master Suite includes his and her closet, separate vanities and beautiful shower. Formal dining, 2 bedrooms with shared bathroom. Backyard includes large storage shed, free-standing covered pergola and double-access to fenced-in yard. Neighborhood park in short walking distance.