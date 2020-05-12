All apartments in Roanoke
Find more places like 322 Marshall Creek Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roanoke, TX
/
322 Marshall Creek Road
Last updated January 26 2020 at 8:24 AM

322 Marshall Creek Road

322 Marshall Creek Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roanoke
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

322 Marshall Creek Road, Roanoke, TX 76262

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in Roanoke near Schools and Shopping! This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car home in the excellent Northwest ISD checks off a lot of boxes. Spacious rooms, plenty of storage, location to schools, necessities shopping, dining, entertainment, major roads and easy drive to DFW airport. Kitchen has granite counters with stone backsplash, breakfast bar, tons of cabinets and open to dining and living room. Generous Master Suite includes his and her closet, separate vanities and beautiful shower. Formal dining, 2 bedrooms with shared bathroom. Backyard includes large storage shed, free-standing covered pergola and double-access to fenced-in yard. Neighborhood park in short walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 Marshall Creek Road have any available units?
322 Marshall Creek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roanoke, TX.
What amenities does 322 Marshall Creek Road have?
Some of 322 Marshall Creek Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 Marshall Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
322 Marshall Creek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 Marshall Creek Road pet-friendly?
No, 322 Marshall Creek Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roanoke.
Does 322 Marshall Creek Road offer parking?
Yes, 322 Marshall Creek Road offers parking.
Does 322 Marshall Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 322 Marshall Creek Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 Marshall Creek Road have a pool?
No, 322 Marshall Creek Road does not have a pool.
Does 322 Marshall Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 322 Marshall Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 322 Marshall Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 322 Marshall Creek Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 322 Marshall Creek Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 322 Marshall Creek Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Copper Ridge
2001 Holley Pkwy
Roanoke, TX 76262
Watermark
150 Parish Ln
Roanoke, TX 76262

Similar Pages

Roanoke 1 BedroomsRoanoke 2 Bedrooms
Roanoke Apartments with BalconyRoanoke Apartments with Parking
Roanoke Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TX
Hickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXAnna, TXVan Alstyne, TXDecatur, TXMelissa, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District