All apartments in Roanoke
Find more places like 205 Benton Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roanoke, TX
/
205 Benton Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

205 Benton Dr

205 Benton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roanoke
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

205 Benton Drive, Roanoke, TX 76262

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
1B/1B located at Benton Pointe Apartments in Allen, TX for rent ASAP! Hoping to lease this apartment out by October 1st. The rent is and that comes with a reserved parking spot right in front of the building. Very quiet area and the leasing office is absolutely wonderful here. Im only leaving due to relocation of work. The apartment is on the second floor with wood floors, two storage areas and carpet in the bedroom. Great deal foor this apartment and will go fast Im sure! Application through the front office is No deposit required. Water and trash not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Benton Dr have any available units?
205 Benton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roanoke, TX.
Is 205 Benton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
205 Benton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Benton Dr pet-friendly?
No, 205 Benton Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roanoke.
Does 205 Benton Dr offer parking?
Yes, 205 Benton Dr offers parking.
Does 205 Benton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Benton Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Benton Dr have a pool?
No, 205 Benton Dr does not have a pool.
Does 205 Benton Dr have accessible units?
No, 205 Benton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Benton Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 Benton Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Benton Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 Benton Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Copper Ridge
2001 Holley Pkwy
Roanoke, TX 76262
Watermark
150 Parish Ln
Roanoke, TX 76262

Similar Pages

Roanoke 1 BedroomsRoanoke 2 Bedrooms
Roanoke Apartments with BalconyRoanoke Apartments with Parking
Roanoke Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TX
Hickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXAnna, TXVan Alstyne, TXDecatur, TXMelissa, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District