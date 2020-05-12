205 Benton Dr

Amenities

1B/1B located at Benton Pointe Apartments in Allen, TX for rent ASAP! Hoping to lease this apartment out by October 1st. The rent is and that comes with a reserved parking spot right in front of the building. Very quiet area and the leasing office is absolutely wonderful here. Im only leaving due to relocation of work. The apartment is on the second floor with wood floors, two storage areas and carpet in the bedroom. Great deal foor this apartment and will go fast Im sure! Application through the front office is No deposit required. Water and trash not included.