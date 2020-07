Amenities

garage air conditioning oven refrigerator

Adorable 3 bed and 1 bath home available immediately.

Brick home in an established and rapidly-developing neighborhood. Efficient floor plan at 1,057 sq ft, well-maintained, large fenced back yard, beautiful trees, hardwoods, garage, surprisingly ample closet space, and brand new HVAC.

Landlord lives two minutes away. About 8 minutes to the West 7th and Crockett Row area or to Lockheed.