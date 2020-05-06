5512 Sam Calloway Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous 3-2-2 in River Oaks, Castleberry ISD! Colonial-style covered porch, two living areas, two dining, screened in sunroom, additional covered parking for boat or RV and so much more! Entry opens to one of two living areas, Formal dining offers a lovely storage cabinet, spacious 24x14 living features a gas fireplace and open layout to the charming kitchen with a desk area. Great master has a private bath with his and hers closets, two vanities and a separate shower. Nice sized secondary bedrooms, second bath with extended vanity, inviting sunroom, extra covered parking and a large backyard, great for entertaining! Property will be managed by Landlord. Tenant Benefits Package is not required.