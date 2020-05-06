All apartments in River Oaks
5512 Sam Calloway Road

5512 Sam Calloway Road · No Longer Available
Location

5512 Sam Calloway Road, River Oaks, TX 76114

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous 3-2-2 in River Oaks, Castleberry ISD! Colonial-style covered porch, two living areas, two dining, screened in sunroom, additional covered parking for boat or RV and so much more! Entry opens to one of two living areas, Formal dining offers a lovely storage cabinet, spacious 24x14 living features a gas fireplace and open layout to the charming kitchen with a desk area. Great master has a private bath with his and hers closets, two vanities and a separate shower. Nice sized secondary bedrooms, second bath with extended vanity, inviting sunroom, extra covered parking and a large backyard, great for entertaining! Property will be managed by Landlord. Tenant Benefits Package is not required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5512 Sam Calloway Road have any available units?
5512 Sam Calloway Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in River Oaks, TX.
What amenities does 5512 Sam Calloway Road have?
Some of 5512 Sam Calloway Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5512 Sam Calloway Road currently offering any rent specials?
5512 Sam Calloway Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5512 Sam Calloway Road pet-friendly?
No, 5512 Sam Calloway Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in River Oaks.
Does 5512 Sam Calloway Road offer parking?
Yes, 5512 Sam Calloway Road offers parking.
Does 5512 Sam Calloway Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5512 Sam Calloway Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5512 Sam Calloway Road have a pool?
No, 5512 Sam Calloway Road does not have a pool.
Does 5512 Sam Calloway Road have accessible units?
No, 5512 Sam Calloway Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5512 Sam Calloway Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5512 Sam Calloway Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5512 Sam Calloway Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5512 Sam Calloway Road does not have units with air conditioning.

