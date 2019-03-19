5306 Tulane Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home has been COMPLETELY and beautifully remodeled both structurally and cosmetically. Fresh, clean and structurally impeccable in the heart of River Oaks! This home got the full treatment from new roof and lifetime foundation warranty to new HVAC, new electric panel, new flooring, new plumbing and a new kitchen. Granite counters and stainless range-oven complement the open kitchen. Square footage in the form of a full size laundry area and an additional bedroom was added in the back and put under heat and air to make this a full 3 bedroom home. Every detail of this custom remodel was meticulously handled and it shows. Pets are at owner discretion.