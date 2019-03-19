All apartments in River Oaks
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5306 Tulane Avenue

5306 Tulane Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5306 Tulane Avenue, River Oaks, TX 76114
Castleberry Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home has been COMPLETELY and beautifully remodeled both structurally and cosmetically. Fresh, clean and structurally impeccable in the heart of River Oaks! This home got the full treatment from new roof and lifetime foundation warranty to new HVAC, new electric panel, new flooring, new plumbing and a new kitchen. Granite counters and stainless range-oven complement the open kitchen. Square footage in the form of a full size laundry area and an additional bedroom was added in the back and put under heat and air to make this a full 3 bedroom home. Every detail of this custom remodel was meticulously handled and it shows. Pets are at owner discretion.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5306 Tulane Avenue have any available units?
5306 Tulane Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in River Oaks, TX.
What amenities does 5306 Tulane Avenue have?
Some of 5306 Tulane Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5306 Tulane Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5306 Tulane Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5306 Tulane Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5306 Tulane Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5306 Tulane Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5306 Tulane Avenue offers parking.
Does 5306 Tulane Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5306 Tulane Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5306 Tulane Avenue have a pool?
No, 5306 Tulane Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5306 Tulane Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5306 Tulane Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5306 Tulane Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5306 Tulane Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5306 Tulane Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5306 Tulane Avenue has units with air conditioning.
