River Oaks, TX
4900 Hope St Apt 1
Last updated April 28 2020 at 9:08 AM

4900 Hope St Apt 1

4900 Hope Street · No Longer Available
Location

4900 Hope Street, River Oaks, TX 76114

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very cute 2 bedrooms, 2 bath brick home. New carpet/wood floors throughout. fresh paint, new appliances, and fixtures. This home has a huge backyard and is priced to go fast. Hurry and apply today!
Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co
unitId: j4strjdr3mh3hnqu

(RLNE5739202)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4900 Hope St Apt 1 have any available units?
4900 Hope St Apt 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in River Oaks, TX.
What amenities does 4900 Hope St Apt 1 have?
Some of 4900 Hope St Apt 1's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4900 Hope St Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4900 Hope St Apt 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4900 Hope St Apt 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4900 Hope St Apt 1 is pet friendly.
Does 4900 Hope St Apt 1 offer parking?
No, 4900 Hope St Apt 1 does not offer parking.
Does 4900 Hope St Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4900 Hope St Apt 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4900 Hope St Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 4900 Hope St Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4900 Hope St Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 4900 Hope St Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4900 Hope St Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4900 Hope St Apt 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 4900 Hope St Apt 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4900 Hope St Apt 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

