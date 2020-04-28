4900 Hope St Apt 1

Amenities
Very cute 2 bedrooms, 2 bath brick home. New carpet/wood floors throughout. fresh paint, new appliances, and fixtures. This home has a huge backyard and is priced to go fast. Hurry and apply today!
Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
