Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully crafted 2-1-1 home in the River Oaks area!! The homes exterior offers a large front yard with a front covered sitting area, while the back offers a large backyard with a shed and coop. The interior offers two living areas and one dining area. The kitchen comes with a plenty of counter space and a Fridge. The home also comes with a washer and dryer plus a mud room. This home is located close to plenty of shopping, schools and parks.