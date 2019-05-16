All apartments in River Oaks
River Oaks, TX
1513 Woodlawn Street
Last updated May 16 2019 at 4:17 AM

1513 Woodlawn Street

1513 Woodlawn Street · No Longer Available
Location

1513 Woodlawn Street, River Oaks, TX 76114

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/61583d806c ---- Please call 817-567-2500 for showings. Must present Pre-Approval Financing Letter before showing. Newly listed River Oaks property with a semi-circle drive that includes 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom. Large trees throughout the yard with a detached garage and great backyard with fenced in yard. Interior flooring boasts of wood and vinyl. Check out the newly developed City of River Oaks Economic Development Corp located at www.riveroakstx.com/department/5 for more detailed information about this great city. Come and view this gem while it is still available. Buyer must verify all details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1513 Woodlawn Street have any available units?
1513 Woodlawn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in River Oaks, TX.
Is 1513 Woodlawn Street currently offering any rent specials?
1513 Woodlawn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 Woodlawn Street pet-friendly?
No, 1513 Woodlawn Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in River Oaks.
Does 1513 Woodlawn Street offer parking?
Yes, 1513 Woodlawn Street offers parking.
Does 1513 Woodlawn Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1513 Woodlawn Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 Woodlawn Street have a pool?
No, 1513 Woodlawn Street does not have a pool.
Does 1513 Woodlawn Street have accessible units?
No, 1513 Woodlawn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 Woodlawn Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1513 Woodlawn Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1513 Woodlawn Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1513 Woodlawn Street does not have units with air conditioning.

